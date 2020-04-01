GM Will Start Producing As Many As 50,000 Masks A Day

Advertising

One of the things that the world is currently facing a shortage of is face masks. These are used not just by healthcare workers, but also the public in general to help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. GM is hoping to solve the problem and lend a helping hand by announcing that they will start producing face masks.

The company has revealed that they are working with their partners around the world to help boost their manufacturing capacity. The company expects that they will be able to deliver 20,000 face masks on the 8th of April, but their goal is to be able to produce as many as 50,000 units a day.

According to Peter Thom, GM vice president, Global Manufacturing Engineering, “Our team began looking at ways we could quickly utilize our talents and resources to help in the shared fight against COVID-19. Working around the clock, our team rallied with incredible passion and focus to come up with a plan to produce masks that will help protect the women and men on the front lines of this crisis.”

GM is not alone in trying to use their manufacturing capabilities to help contribute to the fight against the coronavirus. Razer was one of the first few tech companies to announce that they too will be converting their production lines to help manufacture face masks as well. Others, such as Ford, will also be helping to manufacture medical equipment like ventilators and respirators.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Gm and Health. Source: media.gm