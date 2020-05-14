Apple’s AR Glasses Will Launch In 2022 At The Earliest

Apple’s interest in augmented reality technology is pretty well-known, but the company is expected to take things one step further by releasing a brand new product based on the technology. This is expected to come in the form of a pair of smart glasses that would be akin to what Google had attempted in the past.

However, it seems that we could be waiting quite a while before we see it. This is according to a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claims that 2022 will probably be the earliest that Apple could debut this rumored device, meaning that we’ll have to wait at least two years before we see anything more concrete.

It should be noted that Apple’s AR headset’s release date has been allegedly changed many times. In 2018, we heard that the device could launch this year. Other rumors even suggested next year, although a DigiTimes report from March this year claimed that it will most likely be in 2022.

We’re not sure if those dates will change again, but don’t be surprise if they do. Given that the Google Glass was not exactly launched to great success, we imagine that Apple is trying to ensure that if and when they do release such a device, it will not meet the same fate. Either way, take this with a grain of salt for now.

