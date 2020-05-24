Apple Could Replace Messages On Mac With The Version Designed For iOS Devices

Apple has in the past denied that they would be merging iOS and macOS together. However, what the company has done is that they have created a development tool known as Mac Catalyst that would make it easier for developers to port iOS apps onto the Mac, thus creating some kind unified app ecosystem.

Now according to a new report from 9to5Mac, it seems that Apple could actually be looking to replace the Messages app for macOS with the version designed for iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad. This is according to evidence discovered in a leaked build of iOS 14 that suggests that these are changes we might be able to expect.

So why the port of iOS Messages to macOS? Messages for Mac is rather barebones and basic compared to the iOS version which supports features like extensions, stickers, reactions, and so on. We imagine that instead of Apple trying to code those features into the macOS version, it would be more efficient to just port the iOS version over.

It would also make it easier for future updates where Apple would only need to maintain one version of the app but also ensure a consistent user experience across its platforms. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but hopefully Apple will have more details to share during its online-only WWDC 2020 event which will be held on the 22nd of June.

