Dyson Shows Off Its Cancelled Electric Car

Advertising

When we mention the company and brand Dyson, you might be thinking of the company’s fancy hi-tech fans, hairdryers, or lights, but did you also know that the company was also working on an electric car of their own? If you did not, yes, Dyson was working on it before they shelved it, and now they have taken the wraps off on what could have been.

This was revealed during James Dyson’s exclusive interview for The Sunday Times Rich List where for the first time, Dyson managed to top the 2020 Rich List where it was estimated that he has a £16.2 billion fortune. During the interview, Dyson revealed that the company’s seven-seater electric car, codenamed N526, had an impressive range of 600 miles, putting quite literally miles ahead of the competition from the likes of Tesla.

He also revealed that the vehicle was capable of going from zero to 62mph in 4.8 seconds, and could reach top speeds of 125mph. Dyson also claims to have spent about £500 million of his own money to fund the project, but ultimately found that it was impossible to make it commercially viable and had to abandon it in October last year.

We’re not sure what the market would have looked like had Dyson entered the electric car space, but with a range of 600 miles, it would most certainly have addressed some of the concerns that people might have when adopting an electric car for the first time.

Filed in . Read more about Dyson and Electric Cars. Source: driving