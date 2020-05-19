Bored Of Using Zoom, This Editorial Team Started Hosting Meetings In Red Dead Redemption 2

Advertising

With the world more or less on lockdown, we’re seeing more people work from home and rely on communication tools like Zoom to have face-to-face virtual meetings. While there is nothing wrong with using these video calling apps, writer and illustrator Viviane Schwarz and her team decided to shake things up a bit by hosting their team meetings inside of a video game.

The game in question is none other than Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Speaking to Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Schwarz said, “Mostly we were just having a really crap time. We were having to deal with all those Zoom and Skype meetings and emails and phone calls… and we were just feeling worse and worse and more annoyed all the time.”

If you are finding yourself getting bored and distracted while on Zoom calls, you’re not alone. While boring meetings are no doubt a contributing factor, “Zoom fatigue” is an actual thing and it seems that Schwarz and her team have found a novel and fun way to go around it. According to Schwarz, they initially attempted this using Minecraft, but found that it was distracting as people started wandering off and dumping gravel on the virtual meeting tables, so they turned to Red Dead Redemption 2.

We suppose it is actually quite ideal as sitting around a campfire does sound like fun and conducive to chatting. To prevent themselves from being booted from the server from being idle, the team also started to brew a ton of virtual coffee, and there is now talk about maybe getting a stew pot.

It sounds like a pretty fun idea and if you are finding your Zoom meetings a bit dull, maybe this could be an idea you could float to your bosses or colleagues for the next meeting.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar and Zoom. Source: rockpapershotgun