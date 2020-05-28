Google Search Has A New Anxiety Self-Assessment Tool

Advertising

Are you feeling anxious? Do you think it might be a temporary thing or is it something you might have been experiencing for a while? There is no doubt that the current coronavirus pandemic has gotten many of us worried, and the lockdown is surely not helping with our mental health either, but Google wants to help.

The company has announced that they have launched a new anxiety self-assessment tool in Google Search. This self-assessment tool consists of several clinically-validated questions that users can answer in order to see if they might be experiencing some form of anxiety, and while it won’t offer up a cure, it will at the very least allow users to better understand what they’re feeling and to seek out professional help if necessary.

According to Google, “Anxiety can show up as a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms, and it can take decades for people who first experience symptoms to get treatment. By providing access to authoritative information, and the resources and tools to learn more about anxiety, we hope to empower more people to take action and seek help.”

This self-assessment tool can be found whenever users search for anxiety related information on Google, but if you’re interested in checking it out, you can head on directly to the survey page and take part in the questions.

Filed in . Read more about Google and Health. Source: blog.google