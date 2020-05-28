Google Search Has A New Anxiety Self-Assessment Tool

The company has announced that they have launched a new anxiety self-assessment tool in Google Search. This self-assessment tool consists of several clinically-validated questions that users can answer in order to see if they might be experiencing some form of anxiety, and while it won’t offer up a cure, it will at the very least allow users to better understand what they’re feeling and to seek out professional help if necessary.
According to Google, “Anxiety can show up as a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms, and it can take decades for people who first experience symptoms to get treatment. By providing access to authoritative information, and the resources and tools to learn more about anxiety, we hope to empower more people to take action and seek help.”
This self-assessment tool can be found whenever users search for anxiety related information on Google, but if you’re interested in checking it out, you can head on directly to the survey page and take part in the questions.
