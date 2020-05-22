Microsoft Patents A Pair Of Headphones With A Built-In Fingerprint Reader

These days, we’re starting to see how more headphones are starting to feature touch-based controls, where users can swipe on the earcups to adjust volume, adjust playback, and in some cases, allow outside noise in. However, it seems that Microsoft is looking to take things further with fingerprint integration.

So why fingerprint integration, you ask? It seems that Microsoft envisions how these headphones can act as a controller of sorts for a computer. For example, you could pair it with a computer and then with the fingerprint reader, you can then use it to log on securely to your accounts by verifying yourself by tapping on the earcups.

It could also be used to help keep your audio private, where maybe you can protect things like voice calls, music, podcasts, and so on. In a way we can’t say that this is too much of a stretch of the imagination. With Microsoft’s Surface Headphones, the company has introduced Office integration, so for a future pair of Surface Headphones to pull double duty as a fingerprint reader actually makes sense.

Plus, it would also save Microsoft and other companies money by opting out of including fingerprint readers in their laptops or computers, thus giving users more options. That being said, this is only a patent so it’s hard to say if Microsoft plans on making it a reality, so don’t get your hopes up just yet about seeing it hit the shelves.

Filed in . Read more about Headphones, Microsoft, Patent and Security. Source: patentlyapple