Mini LED MacBook Pro, iPad, iMac Expected In 2021

It has been rumored that Apple is working on mini LED products, but to date, we haven’t actually seen any from the company. In fact, one of the rumored mini LED products is an iPad Pro that was supposed to launch this year, but has since been delayed. Now according to analyst Jeff Pu, it seems that the mini LED lineup will only be arriving in 2021.

Pu’s assessment is in line with that of notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had previously claimed that Apple’s mini LED will only be coming in 2021. The products that are expected to receive these mini LED upgrades include the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro, and also the iMac Pro.

The report claims that these products will see the update in the first quarter for the iPad Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the second quarter, and the iMac Pro in the second half of the year. It’s interesting to hear about the 16-inch MacBook Pro getting an update in the second quarter of 2021 as we have to wonder if this means that we won’t be seeing an update to the laptop this year.

In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but if you were hoping to see mini LED products from Apple, 2021 could be the earliest we’ll be seeing them.

