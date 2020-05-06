Twitter Introduces Threaded Replies To Make Conversations Easier To See

Twitter’s design can be admittedly confusing for those who are new to the service. This is because unlike other social media platforms, replies to post and comments aren’t threaded, which means that it can be confusing to see if it is a comment made directly to the original post, or a reply to a comment.

However, the good news for Twitter users is that it looks like the company will be rolling out some changes to address that. In an announcement by the company, they have revealed that they will be introducing a new layout with “lines and indentations” to make it clearer who is talking to whom. This will be applied to both the iOS version of Twitter and the web.

It should be noted that Twitter claims that this is a test, meaning that it isn’t necessarily finalized yet, so there could be some changes made in the future. If you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, it is because back in December 2019, researcher Jane Manchun Wong actually discovered that Twitter was testing out this feature, but it wasn’t available to all users.

Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

With this announcement by the company, it seems that it is now ready for more users to take it for a spin, but like we said, it is still very much a test so whether it’ll stick around in the future remains to be seen.

