Apple’s ARM Transition Could Begin With The 12-inch MacBook

A rumor from earlier this week suggested that come WWDC 2020, Apple will announce their ARM chips which is part of the company’s plan to eventually move away from Intel and transition fully into custom chipsets. We had also heard that Apple will start slow and will only use their ARM chipsets to power their lower-end offerings first.

This seems to have been “confirmed” in a post on Reddit by u/Fudge_0001, who some of you might know on Twitter as @choco_bit, who has in the past shared several leaks related to Apple’s plans and products. According to the post, which dives into very deep detail on Apple’s potential plan for its ARM products, it seems that Apple could kick things off by furnishing its 12-inch MacBook with their new ARM chipset.

For those unfamiliar, Apple introduced a 12-inch MacBook several years ago, but it recently got discontinued. This laptop was pretty much an entry-level MacBook for those looking to get into macOS, and in a way, we can’t say we’re too surprised that Apple could be reviving this laptop as a way to showcase its ARM products.

One of the benefits of using ARM-based chipsets is that its design can be approached like how Apple has done with its iPhones and iPads, and that one of the possible features could be 5G connectivity. It will be interesting to see the rumors turn out to be true, so do check back with us during WWDC 2020 for more details.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops and Macbook. Source: reddit