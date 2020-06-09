Apple To Announce Their First ARM Mac Chipsets At WWDC 2020

For a while it has been rumored that Apple could make the switch from using Intel chipsets in its computers to an ARM-based one. After all, Apple’s ARM chipsets appear to be performing rather well on benchmarks, with some benchmarks even showing that it can outperform that of x86 chips.

This is why it’s not that much of a stretch to think that Apple could eventually make the transition, and it looks like that transition is nearly upon us. According to a report from Bloomberg, it seems that Apple will be announcing their new ARM-based chips for Mac at their WWDC 2020 event.

It is unclear if the announcement will only unveil the chipsets, or if Apple will also be announcing new laptops that will be taking advantage of them. The rumors are also suggesting that this could be a custom 12-core ARM chip that will be built on the 5nm fabrication process, with performance that could out-do that of the Intel MacBook Air laptops.

We have heard that it might not be a full transition yet. Apple is said to be starting small where they might introduce some lower-end laptops with the new ARM chipsets, before moving onto their more higher-end and more powerful offerings like the MacBook Pro. Take it with a grain of salt, but with WWDC 2020 taking place later this month, we should have the details in the next couple of weeks.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Macbook, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, SoC, Wwdc and Wwdc 2020. Source: 9to5mac