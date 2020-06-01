Apple’s First ARM-Based MacBook Could Be Arriving Later This Year

It has been rumored for a few years that Apple is expected to make that transition to ARM-based laptops in the future, and it looks like that future is nearly upon us. According to a recent report from iPhoneHacks, it seems that Apple’s first ARM-based laptop could be arriving later this year.

This report echoes what we had heard back in March where notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple’s first ARM-based MacBook could be launched as soon as this year. However, if you’re a professional looking for a new MacBook Pro, then you might not want to wait.

This is because Apple is expected to slowly make the transition for its entire lineup. The first device is expected to be a somewhat entry-level MacBook (which could explain why Apple hasn’t updated the MacBooks in a while), before moving onto its other MacBook laptops which could take place in the next 1-2 years.

It’s not surprising that Apple would want to take its time. This is because the company probably wants to ensure app compatibility and also to make sure that these ARM-based MacBooks are capable of putting out a similar performance compared to their Intel counterparts. Take this with a grain of salt for now, but if true, it could be a rather interesting shift in strategy for the Cupertino company.

