Apple Watch’s Fall Detection Calls 911 For Unconscious Man

One of the features Apple introduced to the Apple Watch a few years ago is fall detection. This relies on sensors built into the wearable in which when it detects that the user has fallen, it will prompt them to respond. If they don’t respond in a timely manner, it will presume that the user is unconscious or unresponsive and will call for help on their behalf.

In the past, we have seen how this feature has potentially saved the lives for some of its users, and now it looks like it might have done it again According to reports, 911 services were called to a suburb in Phoenix, Arizona in which a computer-generated voice made the 911 call to inform them that someone had fallen and was not responding.

When EMTs were dispatched to the location, they discovered a man who was unconscious Speaking to KTAR, dispatch supervisor Adriana Cacciola was quoted as saying, “He would never have been able to provide us his location or any information on what was going on. He wasn’t even aware that any help was coming until we were already there.”

At the moment, the Apple Watch’s fall detection is enabled by default for users who are 65 years and older. However, for those who’d like to enable the feature anyway just to be on the safe side, do check out our guide on how to turn on fall detection for the Apple Watch.

