Apple Watch Saves 92-Year Old Farmer After He Falls Off His Ladder

While the Apple Watch’s heart rate detection feature has saved many lives in the past, it seems that the built-in fall detection tool is also performing rather well. According to a report from KETV, it seems that a 92-year old farmer from Grant, Nebraska has his Apple Watch to thank after it saved his life.

Advertising

The farmer was climbing up the ladder in order to secure a grain bin from pigeons, but unfortunately there was a strong gust of wind which pushed his ladder and caused him to fall 21 feet to the ground. As he was alone, no one could help him save for his Apple Watch whose built-in fall detection feature had already called the Grant Volunteer Fire Department for help.

They managed to reach the farmer and get him to a hospital where he is currently recovering from a broken hip and other fractures as a result of the fall. Like we said, this is not the first time we’re hearing about the Apple Watch’s fall detection has saved lives. Earlier this month, there was a report on how the Apple Watch’s fall detection saved another life when it called 911 on behalf of a man who had fallen unconscious.

Fall detection is a feature that is currently enabled by default for users who are aged 65-years or older, but if you’d like to turn the feature on just to be safe, you can do so by checking out our guide here on how to turn on fall detection for the Apple Watch.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Watch, Smartwatch and Wearable Tech. Source: ketv