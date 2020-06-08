Google Duo Now Lets You Join Group Video Calls With A Link

If there was ever a reason why Zoom rose so quickly in terms of popularity, it is because of the ease of joining group video calls. Instead of requiring users to register an account, basically Zoom hosts could send participants a link and they could click on it and join the video call as a guest.

Given that Zoom is used for school and work, we imagine that it can be troublesome to try and get so many people to register for an account, so that ease of use no doubt helped the app’s popularity. Now it looks like Google is hoping that they can do the same with its Duo video calling platform.

As noted by Android Police, it seems that Duo users who are looking to host video calls can now do so by sharing a link. Anyone with the link can then click on it and it will launch the Duo app and they can then join in the call. At the moment, it seems that this feature is limited to mobile as Duo group video calls are still not supported for the web.

Duo is not alone in implementing such a feature, as earlier Microsoft’s Skype platform also removed the need to signup and allowed users to join in on calls via a link.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Duo and Google. Source: androidpolice