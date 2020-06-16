Google Duo For The Web Now Supports Group Calls For Up To 32 People

Google Duo has been around for a while now, but due to the pandemic, they are no doubt seeing an increase in usage where people working and studying from home are making more video calls than ever. The good news for those who use Duo is that if you prefer using the web version of the platform, you’ll be pleased to learn that Google has since increased the number of users in a group call.

According to a tweet by Sanaz Ahari, Google’s senior director of product and design, Google Duo for the web will now support up to 32 per call at once. These changes to Duo will be part of the latest update to Chrome so make sure you have the latest version if you’d like to take advantage of this new feature (be sure to check out our guide on how to manually update Chrome).

Google has been steadily increasing the number of supported users on Duo. Back in March, they announced that Duo will expand the number of users supported per video call from 8 users to 12. Now at 32, it puts Duo on par with the likes of Apple’s FaceTime, although it is still less than Skype’s 50 person, and also Zoom which allows as many as 100 users (500 if used with the Large Meeting addon).

1/Today one of our most requested features for Duo, group calling on the web with up to 32 people, is starting to roll out on the latest version of Chrome. pic.twitter.com/hjnL96iVcz — Sanaz (@sanazahari) June 16, 2020

Earlier this month, Google had also made some changes to Duo where they made it easier for users to join Duo calls using a link.

