Google Will Add Fact-Checking Labels To Google Images

Images can be easily manipulated. For example, it can be edited in a way to add or remove information. It can also be used in articles that are misleading. As such, it is not necessarily a bad idea to be a bit skeptical and wary when you see images online and not take it as the truth, but now Google wants to make your life a bit easier.

The company has announced that they will start adding fact-checking labels to Google Images. What this means is that if you were to search for images using Google, you might come across an image that has a label attached to it in which the veracity of the image has been questioned. Clicking on the image will provide additional information along with a link to a fact-checking website in which the claims made in the image are debunked.

According to Google, “Photos and videos are an incredible way to help people understand what’s going on in the world. But the power of visual media has its pitfalls⁠—especially when there are questions surrounding the origin, authenticity or context of an image.” Google claims that they will be using fact-checking platforms that meets the company’s criteria.

This is not Google’s first attempt at trying to fact-check its services. Several years ago, the company introduced fact-checking labels on its search pages which tries to debunk fake news and misinformation.

Source: blog.google