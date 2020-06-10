iMacs Are Running Low On Stock Ahead Of Potential Refresh

According to a recent rumor, it was suggested that Apple could be unveiling a long-overdue iMac refresh at WWDC 2020. What makes this refresh particularly exciting is that it could be when Apple finally introduces a brand new design to the iMac where apparently, it could be borrowing the design language of the iPad Pro.

It is unclear how true these rumors are, but it’s starting to feel like it could be true. This is because according to the online Apple Store, it has been noticed that the 27-inch iMac is currently out of stock. Usually Apple’s tries their best to keep products in stock, but given that it is now out of stock, it is speculated that this is because Apple is going to refresh the computers soon.

It should be noted that this only seems to apply to the 27-inch iMac model. The smaller 21.5-inch iMacs are still in stock and are available to ship. That being said, this leaves us a bit confused. Does it mean that the refresh will only cover the 27-inch model? After all, Apple is pretty consistent with its refreshes. It is possible that there could be more 21.5-inch models left which is why it is still in stock, but this is just speculation on our part.

In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but given that the iMac hasn’t been updated in more than a year, there is no doubt that it is most certainly due for an update. Be sure to check back with us during WWDC 2020 on the 22nd of June for the details if there are any to be had.

