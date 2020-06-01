iOS 14 Will Support All Devices That Run iOS 13

With every iOS update, Apple introduces improvements to the operating system along with a bunch of new features. Clearly users do not want to miss out on this, and the good news is that if you own a device that is capable of running iOS 13, it seems that you will also be eligible for the iOS 14 update.

This is according to a report from The Verifier in which they claim that iOS 13 devices will be able to update to iOS 14. If you’re wondering why this sounds familiar, it is because earlier this year, there was a similar report, so this new report basically corroborates what we heard earlier this year, although it might not necessarily be 100% true as Apple has yet to announce anything.

The devices that currently run on iOS 13 include the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X, the iPhone XS and XS Max, and the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max, so it looks like even older devices like the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus can look forward to the update.

We expect that more details will be revealed later this month when Apple hosts its online-only WWDC event which is currently slated for the 22nd of June, so do check back with us then for more information.

