iPad Pro With Mini LED Reportedly Enters Trial Production

We have been hearing for a while now that Apple does plan to eventually make the shift from using LCDs in their iPads to mini LEDs. Earlier rumors suggested that such devices might only arrive in 2021, but according to a report from The Elec, that could happen earlier than we thought.

This is because based on the report, they claim that Apple has reportedly begun the trial production of the iPad Pro with a mini LED display. This is for the 12.9-inch model, but we expect that eventually it should expand to cover the smaller iPad Pro as well, assuming the trial production goes well.

That being said, given the alleged trial production status, it does not necessarily mean that the tablet will be launched this year. The publication claims that it is a possibility that it could arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020, but this would be an “the earliest” estimate, and that it is more likely that it could arrive in 2021.

Apple had updated the iPad Pro earlier this year, but it was a minor refresh where the gains weren’t as big as some would have liked, especially for a tablet that was last updated in 2018. However, hot on the heels of the launch, there were rumors suggesting that Apple was planning a more “high-end” version with a mini LED display. Take it with a grain of salt, but we’ll probably have to wait until much later in the year for the details, especially since Apple is not expected to announce new hardware at WWDC 2020.

