iPad Pro With 5G Connectivity Expected In 2021

Right now none of Apple’s devices support 5G. That is expected to change later this year when Apple is set to launch their first 5G devices in the form of the iPhone 12. However, for iPad users looking for 5G connectivity, then you might have to wait until 2021 because according to a tweet by @L0vetodream, a 5G iPad Pro is set to drop in either Q1 or Q2 2021.

While it is a rumor right now, it’s not a surprising one. This is because Apple had refreshed its iPad Pro earlier this year, so for the company to introduce a new iPad Pro next year around the same time makes perfect sense. The tweet goes on to claim that the new iPad Pros will not only support 5G, but it will also be using a mini LED display and will also most likely be powered by the A14X chipset.

Right now, the latest iPad Pro is using an A12Z chipset. This is a variant of the A12 chipset found in the 2018 iPhones, and while its performance seems to be on par with the A12X used in the 2018 iPad Pro, it has an additional GPU core unlocked which should boost its graphical capabilities a bit.

It is odd that Apple did not furnish its 2020 iPad Pro refresh with an A13X chipset, so the performance gains from the A12Z to the A14X should be rather significant if they are true, but until then, take it with a grain of salt.

