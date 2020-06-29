Video Gives Us A Hands-On Look At The iPhone 12’s Dummy Units

In the recent weeks and months, we’ve started to see more iPhone 12 leaks. These leaks merely show us photos and concept images of what the phone could look like, but how will it look like in person, and more importantly, how will it feel in our hands? Thanks to a video by iupdate, we now have an idea.

The video gives us a hands-on look at what the iPhone 12 could look like, although it should be noted that the devices in the video are dummy units, meaning that these aren’t the actual devices. It does, however, give us an idea of what kind of sizes we can expect, where it shows three different sizes like the base 5.4-inch iPhone 12 (rumored to cost $549), a 6.1-inch model, and a 6.7-inch model.

However, given that these devices are dummy units that do not work, there are other aspects to the devices that we do not know about. For example, it has been rumored that some of the iPhone 12 models could come with 120Hz displays. There have also been rumors about 5G support, and also various camera improvements like the inclusion of LiDAR sensors.

In any case with dummy units, there’s no way to know for sure if these will be the actual design of the phones, so it’s probably best to take it with a grain of salt for now. In the meantime, some analysts believe that despite rumors of a October/November launch, Apple could still be on track to launch the devices in September.

