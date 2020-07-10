Lenses For Apple’s AR Glasses Reportedly Enters Trial Production

Advertising

We have been hearing rumors for a while now that Apple has been working on a pair of AR glasses. When exactly it will launch remains to be seen, but it seems that we could be inching closer towards it being released because according to a report from The Information (paywall), it seems that trial production could be starting soon.

The report claims that Apple has been working on semi-transparent lenses and that these lenses have passed the prototype stage and have moved to trial production. The report notes that these lenses have actually been in development for several years dating back to 2018, and now it looks like Apple could finally be happy with what they’ve got.

That being said, it should be noted that trial production doesn’t mean that these glasses will launch soon, but rather it should be taken as an indication that Apple is one step closer to completing it and maybe making an announcement in the near future.

According to the publication’s source, “As of May, the lenses had entered a stage known as engineering validation test, or EVT, during which Apple typically makes thousands of units, said the person familiar with the matter. During that period, Apple has locked down the design and begins testing its suitability for mass production.”

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but last we heard, these AR glasses are apparently set for a possible launch in 2021.

Filed in . Read more about Augmented Reality (AR) and Wearable Tech. Source: 9to5mac