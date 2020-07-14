Apple Could Be Readying A New App For Windows

Last year during WWDC 2019, Apple announced that for macOS, they would be doing away with iTunes. Instead, the company opted to split up various aspects of iTunes into its own dedicated apps, like a standalone app for Apple Music and so on. However, back then Apple suggested that Windows users might have to wait.

Now according to a report from Italian website, Aggiornamenti Lumia, they are alleging that a new app from Apple is coming to Windows soon. It is unclear what app this might be, but like we said, given the changes Apple made to iTunes last year, we wouldn’t be surprised if the company was getting ready to launch a similar experience on Windows computers as well.

The report is in line with what we had heard back in November 2019, where a job listing on LinkedIn hinted that Apple was looking to create new apps for Windows, so this new report kind of makes sense. However, given that the tweet does not actually mention what app will be launching, it is really anyone’s guess as to what it might be.

A new @Apple app coming soon to the Microsoft Store? 👀 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 11, 2020

At the same time, given that Apple seems to be pushing its subscription services pretty hard, we imagine that they will want to try and convince more Windows users to subscribe to their services like Apple Music and Apple TV+. Either way, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled so check back with us later for more updates.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Music, Apple TV, Entertainment, iTunes, Music, Windows and Windows 10. Source: 9to5mac