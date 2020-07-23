Could Vein ID Be Apple’s Next Big Security Feature?

Given that all our faces are unique, the idea behind Face ID is that it makes it more secure than fingerprints because you can’t exactly “lift” a face like you would a fingerprint. However, Face ID is far from perfect and we have seen instances in the past where it can be beat, and it seems that Apple is trying to come up with new ways to create a more secure system.

According to a patent discovered by Patently Apple, it seems that the Cupertino company could be exploring a new form of biometric authentication in the form of veins. The patent proposes using a thermal camera to scan the person’s face beneath the surface and possibly use those veins as a means to identify the user and authenticate them.

This is because while on the surface, some people like twins can look similar, but underneath, veins might tell a different story. This means that even in twins, the structure and the pathways of these veins might differ from person to person and could be more unique. Interestingly enough, vein identification isn’t exactly new.

In the past, we have seen companies create authentication systems based on veins but it has never quite caught on due to the fact that it generally relies on people placing their wrist onto a scanner. This isn’t exactly ideal when it comes to mobile devices, but as the patent suggests, maybe thermal imaging could address that. Unfortunately, given that this is a patent, we’re not sure how serious Apple is at bringing it to life. Last we heard, Apple is apparently still interested in Touch ID and could possibly launch an iPhone with an in-display sensor.

