Your Apple Watch Can Now Be Used To Unlock Your Car Door

We had previously heard about Apple’s plans to eventually allow their devices to act as a digital car key to unlock car doors and whatnot. For those who think that this is a fantastic idea, you’ll be pleased to learn that Apple has since released the latest update for its watchOS platform, where updating to watchOS 6.2.8 will now allow you to use the wearable as a digital car key.

Now before you get too excited, obviously there are several factors that you need to consider, one of which is that not all cars are compatible just yet. For now, only the 2021 BMW 5 series will support Apple’s digital car key feature, and also it only applies to the Apple Watch Series 5, but wider support is expected in the future.

All users have to do is go up to their car and tap it with their Apple Watch to unlock the door. Note that this also works with the iPhone where in iOS 13.6, iPhones can also be used in a similar manner. It can also be used to start the car’s engine where placing the iPhone on a charging pad will get the engine going.

This is useful if you’d rather not carry a bunch of keys with you when you’re out and about. It also expands on Apple’s plans for the Apple Wallet where it already houses digital credit and debit cards. We have seen patents in the past where Apple is toying with the idea that one day, our iPhones could also eventually house passports and driver licenses, but it is unclear when that might happen.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Watch, Smartwatch and Wearable Tech. Source: cultofmac