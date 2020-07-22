Facebook Messenger Will Now Support Face ID

Last month, it was reported that Facebook was testing out a new feature for its Messenger app in which users could protect their messages through Face ID. This means that whenever users try to open the app, they can hide it behind Face ID so that only authorized users will be able to see the messages in the app.

The good news for those who are security and privacy conscious is that it looks like support for Face ID is finally here. The latest version of the app for iOS devices is now available and users will have the option of adding Face ID. There will also be support for Touch ID for older iPhones that do not have the TrueDepth camera system.

This feature is known as App Lock and can be enabled through the app’s settings. As for Android users, App Lock will be coming in the next few months, so for now, this feature seems to be exclusive to iOS devices. Facebook actually introduced a similar feature to WhatsApp back in 2019.

Given that Facebook owns WhatsApp, we suppose it doesn’t come as a surprise that they would extend this feature to Messenger as well, so make sure you have the latest version of the app if this is a feature you’d like to have.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Face Id, Facebook, iOS, Messenger and Security. Source: theverge