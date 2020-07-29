Google Is Trying To Convince Samsung To Use Google Assistant Over Bixby

Advertising

Companies like Samsung rely on Android for their mobile devices. However, given that a lot of mobile hardware and software tend to be the same, companies try to set themselves apart by offering their own software services. For example, with Samsung, the company has their own alternative to the Google Play Store and Google Assistant.

However, it seems that Google doesn’t want that. According to a report from Bloomberg, it seems that Google and Samsung are apparently in discussions for a deal that would give Google’s own services more prominence on Samsung’s mobile devices, such as promoting the use of Google Assistant over Bixby.

In a statement that Google has since released, “Like all Android device makers, Samsung is free to create its own app store and digital assistant. That’s one of the great features of the Android platform. And while we regularly talk with partners about ways to improve the user experience, we have no plans to change that.”

This is actually not the first time that Google and Samsung have discussed such changes. Several years ago, Samsung had agreed to tone down some of the customizations in its TouchWiz UI. This ultimately led to Samsung creating the One UI which is a considerably toned down UI that gives users a more stock experience.

