KFC Wants To 3D Print Your Chicken Nuggets

While KFC is probably best known as a fast food chain selling fried chicken, the company is actually quite interested in technology as they have played around with various ideas in the past . Now it looks like the company is hoping to that those experiments to the next level in the form of 3D bioprinting, where in the future, it is possible that your KFC nuggets could be 3D printed.

This is according to an announcement by the company in which they will be teaming up with a Russian company called 3D Bioprinting Solutions. By using this printing technique, it will combine the use of chicken cells and plant materials to help replicate the taste and texture of chicken, while maintaining the company’s signature taste.

According to Yusef Khesuani, co-founder and Managing Partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions, “3D bioprinting technologies, initially widely recognized in medicine, are nowadays gaining popularity in producing foods such as meat. In the future, the rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market.”

This is actually not KFC’s first time attempting to change the way their food is produced. Last year, the company teamed up with Beyond Meat to offer up plant-based fried “chicken”, which turned out to be a smashing success where they sold out in as little as five hours.

