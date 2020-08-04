4G iPhone 12 Could Only Be Launching In Early 2021

Apple is expected to launch multiple iPhone models this year. If the rumors are to be believed, the company could be splitting the launch in two phases, with the first phase seeing the launch of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and the latter stage featuring the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It is a bit of a confusing launch, but according to the latest rumors, Apple could actually be planning a launch in 2021 for a cheaper 4G model. This is according to a report from Business Insider who cites a research note from Wedbush Securities analysts Daniel Ives, Strecker Backe, and Ahmad Khalil.

According to the research note, the analysts had initially expected that Apple could launch a mix of 4G and 5G iPhones this fall, but they are now revising it where based on supply chain sources, they expect that the 4G model could launch in 2021 instead around the February 2021 mark.

It is unclear why Apple would delay the launch of the 4G model, especially when customers will most likely prefer a 5G model to better futureproof themselves. The analysts also believe that this model could come in at a price point of $800, making it more expensive than what was previously speculated, and also more expensive than its predecessors like the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

Take it with a grain of salt for now, but Apple did recently confirm that the iPhone launch for 2020 will be delayed, so we’ll have to wait and see what the official details are.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: businessinsider