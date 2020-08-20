The Apple TV App Is Finding Its Way To Some 2018 LG TVs

If you own an LG smart TV from 2018, you might want to check to see if your TV has a new firmware update. This is because according to some owners of LG’s 2018 smart TVs, it seems that they are discovering that the Apple TV app is showing up on their devices.

Advertising

LG actually started bringing the Apple TV app to its 2019 TVs earlier this year, but the company also stated that their 2018 TVs would also be receiving the app at a later date. The company did not specify when that would be, but it looks like it is finding its way onto some TVs for some users. It is unclear if this is a global rollout or if it is specific to certain regions, but it could be worth keeping an eye out for anyway.

For those who are unfamiliar with the app, you could almost think of it like a “lite” version of the physical Apple TV box. Users will be able to access certain features that might otherwise required users to have an Apple TV device, although it does lack other features that you could use an Apple TV for, such as Siri, access to tvOS apps like games, and so on.

However, if you want to watch certain shows from Apple TV+, then the Apple TV app is where you’ll be able to access these shows as well as other originals that is part of the Apple TV+ catalogue.

Filed in . Read more about Apple TV, Apps, LG and TVs. Source: macrumors