Fortnite Won’t Be Returning To The Apple App Store Anytime Soon

A couple of weeks ago, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store due to Epic’s violation of the App Store agreement. Epic sued Apple over the removal of Fortnite and seeked a temporary injunction in which it could force Apple to allow Fortnite to return to the App Store while the lawsuit continues.

However, it seems that iOS gamers will have to wait a while long because according to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is presiding over the case, she has issued a temporary relief order in which it basically states that Apple will not have to allow Fortnite to return to the App Store, but they are also not allowed to remove Epic’s developer accounts.

For those unfamiliar, following Fortnite’s removal, Apple also threatened the removal of Epic’s developer accounts that could impact not just Epic, but other developers who rely on Epic’s Unreal Engine for the development of their games. That being said, while this might seem like a small victory for Apple, it could end up negatively impacting Fortnite gamers.

Apple’s response to the Judge’s temporary order pic.twitter.com/BXwvWcgiCB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 25, 2020

This is because while gamers who already own the game can keep playing the game, they will no longer be able to receive updates in the future, which means that they will not be able to experience new content. Apple has stated that they are more than happy to allow Fortnite to return to the App Store as long as Epic follows the rules.

