Gorilla Glass’ Victus Proves To Be Extremely Durable

The other day, Corning unveiled their latest Gorilla Glass which comes in the form of Victus. This is supposed to be the company’s toughest Gorilla Glass yet, but of course the company would say that, right? Turns out that they weren’t just making empty claims, at least that’s what the video above by PhoneBuff has confirmed.

Advertising

In the video above, the folks at PhoneBuff decided to test which smartphone was the strongest when it comes to drop test, so they decided to test the iPhone 11 Pro Max against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is the first smartphone that uses the new Victus glass display cover.

From what we can tell, Victus is incredibly tough. Now obviously the Victus glass isn’t going to be invulnerable to drops or damage, but it seems to hold up incredibly well against the iPhone. While it did crack, it did not crack quite as badly as Apple’s current flagship. However, when they tested dropping the phone flat on its face, that’s when things got even more impressive.

It seems that even after 10 drops on its face, there were no visible cracks on the Note 20 Ultra’s display. While we wouldn’t recommend that you go and try this for yourself, it is good to know that even if you were to accidentally drop your Note 20 Ultra, it will survive.

Filed in . Read more about Corning, Galaxy Note 20, Gorilla Glass, Iphone 11 and Samsung.