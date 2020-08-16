iPhones With Fortnite Installed Are Popping Up On eBay

As most of you would have heard by now, Fortnite has been removed from the iOS App Store. This is due to Epic’s decision to attempt to bypass Apple’s in-app purchase system, which Apple claims is a violation of the terms of service. Epic had stated that those who already downloaded the game can keep playing it, but will not be able to access new content in the future.

So what if you did not download the game already? Unfortunately there’s nothing that can be done until this issue with Apple has been resolved, but if you have the cash to splash, it seems that some enterprising users have started to sell their iPhones on eBay with Fortnite already installed on it.

Unsurprisingly, these phones do not come cheap as based on the listings we’re seeing, some are selling iPhones for as much as $10,000. This is a ridiculous amount of money to be spending on a phone, let alone a game, but we guess all it really takes is just one person to buy your phone and you’re set.

This actually doesn’t come as a surprise as many years ago after Konami pulled the Silent Hill PT demo from the PS4, gamers with the game installed on their consoles were selling them on eBay as well for ridiculous sums of money. However, we should note that unlike PT which was exclusive to the PS4, Fortnite is still playable on Android, PCs, Mac, and consoles, so there are many alternatives that you might want to look at before spending $5,000-$10,000 on an iPhone.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Ebay, Epic, Fortnite Battle Royale and iPhone. Source: imore