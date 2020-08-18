Oracle Is Also Apparently Interested In TikTok

In order to remain operational in the US and to avoid a potential lengthy and drawn out lawsuit, TikTok’s owner ByteDance will most likely have to sell off the company. To date, Microsoft is the only company that has publicly expressed their interest in the platform, although last we heard, Twitter had also expressed some interest.

Now if a report from the Financial Times (paywall) is to be believed, it looks like Oracle is interested in acquiring the company as well. The report alleges that Oracle has expressed “serious interest” in acquiring TikTok and have already held preliminary talks with TikTok’s parent company.

It would actually be interesting if the report were true. This is because Oracle isn’t usually viewed as a business that caters to consumers, and are mostly known for its database software aimed at enterprises, amongst other things. However, it is possible that Oracle could acquire TikTok and allow them to continue operating as they normally are without any interference.

Also, given that Oracle was recognized in 2019 as being the world’s second-largest software company in terms of revenue and market cap, they will have the resources necessary to compete against the likes of Microsoft. Nothing has been confirmed yet so we’ll just have to wait and see who eventually emerges as the new owner of the company.

Filed in . Read more about Legal, Oracle and Tiktok. Source: macrumors