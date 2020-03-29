AR/VR Controller Photo Discovered In iOS 14

It is no secret that Apple is interested in augmented reality technology. Apple’s latest iPad Pro actually comes with a built-in LiDAR scanner to help improve on the AR experience. We have also heard rumors that a similar feature could be arriving for 2020’s iPhones, and that Apple is working on an AR headset could be arriving in 2022.

Now thanks to a photo obtained by MacRumors, Apple’s rumored AR headset is starting to take shape. The publication has shared a photo of what appears to be a controller. This controller seems to be similar in design to VR headsets like the HTC Vive Focus, which shouldn’t be too surprising as an rumor dating back to 2017 indicated that Apple was using the HTC Vive for internal testing.

As to whether or not this controller will be the actual controller for the AR/VR headset that Apple is working on remains to be seen, but MacRumors speculates that this controller could also be used only for testing, and that the final product could offer up a much more refined and polished look.

That being said, it would be a bit weird to have a controller with an AR headset. If these glasses are meant to be worn, especially outside, how many people would actually bother bringing a controller? Unless, of course, the headset can also be controlled using an iPhone and that the controller is designed for indoor use.

Either way, it’s all speculative for now, so do take it with a grain of salt.

Filed in . Read more about Augmented Reality (AR), HTC, iOS, Ios 14 and Virtual Reality (VR). Source: macrumors