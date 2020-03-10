Apple’s Upcoming Powerbeats4 Wireless Earphones Leaked

While Apple’s AirPods are used by many at the gym, the fact that they are only splash resistant means that it might not necessarily be too useful for those who perform very intensive workouts and might sweat a lot, especially if you want to rinse them off later. This is where the Powerbeats series comes in, and it looks like Apple could have a new model in the works.

According to images obtained by WinFuture.de, it looks like Apple has a new Powerbeats model in development known as the Powerbeats4. In terms of design, they don’t look too different from its predecessors where they will sport a hook that will better secure it around the ears of the wearer, making it ideal for a workout set of earphones.

They are also wireless, but not “true” wireless as they still come with a cable that connects each side together and will be worn across the back of the neck. In terms of features, the new Powerbeats4 is rumored to offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, support for hands-free “Hey Siri”, and 30% lower latency.

It is also rumored to have much better battery life where they have been rated for 15 hours, along with support for “Fast Fuel”, a feature that adds an extra 60 minutes of battery after just 5 minutes of charging. The earphones have yet to be officially launched, but we imagine that it shouldn’t be too far off.

Filed in . Read more about Beats and Headphones. Source: winfuture.de