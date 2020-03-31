Zoom Reassures They Are Not Selling User Data

With Zoom seeing a sudden surge in popularity due to the coronavirus outbreak which has forced thousands to work and study from home, the app is also under new scrutiny where a recent discovery revealed that the app was secretly sending data to Facebook. Zoom later removed the offending code, and have since updated its privacy policy.

In a post made on its website, Zoom’s Chief Legal Officer Aparna Bawa reassured users that the company is not selling user data. Bawa notes that the changes to the privacy policy only applies to the language that they use, and that nothing has changed. The update was made so that the company’s privacy policy is now clearer and easier to understand for its users.

Zoom emphatically says, “We do not sell your personal data. Whether you are a business or a school or an individual user, we do not sell your data.” They also note, “We do not use data we obtain from your use of our services, including your meetings, for any advertising. We do use data we obtain from you when you visit our marketing websites, such as zoom.us and zoom.com. You have control over your own cookie settings when visiting our marketing websites.”

The company adds that all meetings held in Zoom are not monitored by them, nor are they kept by Zoom unless users choose to store it in the company’s cloud, but even then, there are systems in place to prevent unauthorized access.

