16-Year Old Student In The Philippines Has Been 3D Printing Face Shields For Doctors

3D printing might have been viewed as a somewhat novel piece of technology, but in the recent months, 3D printing seems to have seen a massive boost in popularity, (no) thanks to the coronavirus outbreak which has left hospitals and healthcare workers around the world short on protective equipment like face shields.

Over in the Philippines, 16-year old Marcus Chu has been lending a helping hand to his local hospitals where he is utilizing a 3D printer that was given to him for Christmas and helping to 3D print face shields. Chu had initially relied on an open-source design online, but eventually he tweaked it so that his new design would use less materials and could be produced faster.

Despite it being a one-person operation, Chu feels that every little bit counts. According to the 16-year old, “I feel like it’s my opportunity to finally help in a very serious situation, even if it’s just in a little way.” Chu is not alone in his efforts as there are other 3D printers around the world that are stepping up.

For example over in Malaysia, the local 3D printing community has gathered to help produce face shields for doctors. We’re also seeing how 3D printing is being used to produce respirator valves that are also in extremely short supply.

