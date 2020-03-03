Malaysian 3D Printers Are Creating Face Shields For Medical Frontliners

Advertising

As doctors and healthcare workers are putting themselves in the frontlines in this war against the coronavirus, it means that keeping them safe and healthy makes sense. Unfortunately, due to the sheer number of cases around the world, doctors and hospitals are being overwhelmed and are running out of essential supplies.

However, the good news for Malaysian medical frontliners is that thanks to the efforts of the local 3D printing community, they have gathered together to help with the supply shortage by 3D printing face shields. For those unfamiliar, face shields are part of the protective equipment that doctors use to help prevent things like spit or blood from getting onto their skin.

Given how infectious the coronavirus is, doctors tend to don full protective gear when dealing with patients who are infected. The gear needs to be thrown away after being used, which means that over time, it’s not surprising that hospitals eventually start to run out given the number of cases per day.

In the meantime, companies around the world have also been doing their part, such as Razer who will start making surgical masks. We are also seeing 3D printers in other parts of the world create respiratory valves, and how engineers and designers have also gotten together to create an open-source ventilator that can be supplied to hospitals.

Source: lowyat.net