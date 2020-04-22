Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sells 5 Million Digital Copies In March 2020

If there is at least one company who seems to be benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic, it would be Nintendo. Due to the fact that people are being forced to stay home to self-isolate to help curb the spread of the virus, many are looking for alternative forms of entertainment, such as with the Nintendo Switch.

In fact, it appears that at least one game for the Switch is doing extremely well and that would be the recently-released Animal Crossing: New Horizons title. According to a report from SuperData, it seems that the game has managed to sell a whopping 5 million digital copies in the month of March 2020.

This has apparently broken some records for being the highest monthly digital sale for a console game, a record that was previously held by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It also seems that the game has sold more copies than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Sword and Shield put together.

Animal Crossing has always been a pretty popular franchise, but with the world under lockdown at the moment, we’re not surprised that some are seeking some form of escapism with such games, especially given the social aspects of it where it lets friends meet each other on their islands virtually. In the meantime, Nintendo also appears to be selling a ton of Switch units to the point where many retailers are sold out of the console.

Filed in . Read more about Animal Crossing, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch. Source: nintendoeverything