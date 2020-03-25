Apple To Donate 9 Million Face Masks To Healthcare Facilities

Advertising

With the world in dire need for certain medical supplies such as face masks, tech companies are starting to step up to the plate and do the right thing. Apple, for example, was recently announced to be donating as many as 9 million face masks to healthcare facilities around the US.

This is according to US Vice President Mike Pence who was quoted as saying, “And I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, with Tim Cook of Apple. And at this moment in time Apple went to their store houses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile.”

It is unclear if Apple will be planning a similar donation to other countries that they operate in, but we suppose it is a start and it is no doubt a good thing. Like we said, various tech companies are starting to pitch in their efforts to help frontliners deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Just last week, Razer announced that they will be converting some of the manufacturing lines and start to produce face masks as well, which they will be donating to various countries that need them the most. We are also seeing 3D printing being used to help healthcare workers, where volunteers are 3D printing things like respiratory valves and face shields to help protect doctors and nurses who are dealing with infected patients everyday.

Filed in . Read more about Health. Source: appleinsider