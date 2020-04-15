AT&T’s LTE Will Be Used To Power Robots That Can Help Disinfect Surfaces

Advertising

These days ensuring that surfaces are clean and free from bacteria and viruses is more important than ever, no thanks to the COVID-19 virus that has been spreading like wildfire across the world. However, AT&T thinks that they can help, and thanks to the use of its LTE network, companies like XENEX are using it to power robots that can help disinfect surfaces.

The company’s LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon ultraviolet lights to help deactivate viruses, bacteria, and spores on surfaces. This is crucial in places like hospitals that see a lot of sick people, especially now where hospitals are being flooded with patients infected by the COVID-19 virus.

By using LTE, these robots can then send that information back to XENEX and hospitals to help optimize their performance. According to Paul Froutan, Chief Operating Officer for XENEX, “Our ability to receive the data quickly and know that it is accurate is of utmost importance. It helps us analyze how our customers’ disinfection programs are performing, which can have a dramatic impact on their ability to reduce their infection rates. That data is provided to us through AT&T.”

Chris Penrose, senior vice president of Advanced Solutions at AT&T adds, “AT&T is providing global connectivity for XENEX’s virus-killing robots. Through a single cloud-based platform, we can deliver visibility and agility – allowing XENEX the ability to dynamically adapt to a changing business.”

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that mobile connectivity has been suggested to be used in such a way. When 5G was in the early stages of rollout, it was also suggested that companies were looking to leverage the technology over the use of WiFi to power things like manufacturing robots due to sometimes WiFi having poor coverage.

Filed in . Read more about AT&T, Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Health.