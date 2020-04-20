iOS 14 Could Finally Allow Developers To Code On Their iPhones Or iPads

The iPad has been positioned as a productivity device where users can create on them. However, these creations are typically things like creating art like drawing, editing photos, videos, and writing documents, but it seems that developers could soon have a reason to pick up the iPad for themselves in the future.

This is because according to a tweet by FrontpageTech’s Jon Prosser, it seems that one of the new features that Apple could introduce in iOS/iPadOS 14 is the ability to code directly on the tablet itself. In case you’re unfamiliar, coding on the iPhone or iPad isn’t exactly possible. There are some workarounds, but there are limitations on that and needless to say that it’s not exactly the most ideal experience.

However, if Prosser’s claims are true, it seems that iOS/iPadOS 14 will have the Xcode environment integrated into it. For those who don’t know, Xcode is the development environment for macOS that allows developers to create apps for macOS and iOS-based devices, like the iPad, Apple TV, and the Apple Watch.

I’m not gonna say that Final Cut is coming to iPad… But XCode is present on iOS / iPad OS 14. 👀 The implications there are HUGE. Opens the door for “Pro” applications to come to iPad. I mentioned this last week on a live stream, but figured it was worth the tweet 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 20, 2020

By bringing Xcode to the iPad, it means that developers can easily bring their work with them on the go without having to buy or bring a MacBook with them. It also helps that Apple’s latest iPad Pro is being sold with an optional keyboard accessory that comes with a trackpad, bringing it one step closer to being a bonafide laptop replacement.

