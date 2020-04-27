UPS And CVS To Use Drones To Deliver Medication To Retirees In Florida

Advertising

It is said that the coronavirus tends to affect the elderly worse than it does healthy younger individuals. As such, it is generally not recommended for those who are older to go out, even for supply runs. However, this in turn creates a problem, especially for retirees who might live alone and might need to go out to buy medicine.

The good news is that over in Florida, UPS and CVS will be teaming up where they will be using drones to help deliver prescription medication to The Villages, which is the largest retirement community in the US where it plays home to more than 135,000 residents. This means that instead of having to drive out and potentially interact with people, these drones can deliver medication to retirees safely while practicing social distancing.

According to Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer, “Our new drone delivery service will help CVS provide safe and efficient deliveries of medicines to this large retirement community, enabling residents to receive medications without leaving their homes. UPS is committed to playing its part in fighting the spread of Coronavirus, and this is another way we can support our healthcare customers and individuals with innovative solutions.”

UPS is no stranger when it comes to adopting new technologies to help improve and enhance its delivery services. The company had previously gained FAA approval to use drones to make deliveries, and they had also used drones to make medical supply deliveries in North Carolina.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Drones, Health and Ups. Source: pressroom.ups