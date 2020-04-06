YouTube To Start Removing Videos That Falsely Link The COVID-19 Virus To 5G

Advertising

While technology has no doubt helped us in the current crisis with the COVID-19 virus outbreak, it also has the potential to detract from the situation. This is due to the fact that we are all connected which means that spreading information (and misinformation) has become a lot easier than ever.

YouTube is hoping to do their part in curbing misinformation and according to the video platform, they will now start to remove all videos that falsely link the COVID-19 virus to 5G. According to a YouTube spokesperson, “We also have clear policies that prohibit videos promoting medically unsubstantiated methods to prevent the coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment, and we quickly remove videos violating these policies when flagged to us.”

They add, “We have also begun reducing recommendations of borderline content such as conspiracy theories related to 5G and coronavirus, that could misinform users in harmful ways.” For those wondering what the fuss is about, recently there have been reports that over in the UK, a couple of 5G antennas have been set on fire.

This is due to false information in which there have been allegations made that claim that 5G is somehow the cause of the COVID-19 virus (it isn’t). This has caused undue panic as well as damage to telecommunications equipment, which in these trying times has become crucial our attempts to stay connected even while at home.

Filed in . Read more about 5g, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Health and YouTube. Source: theguardian