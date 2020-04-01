Researchers Discover Zoom Vulnerabilities That Could Compromise Windows And Mac Computers

This year seemed like it would be a good year for Zoom. While Zoom has been around for a while now, the company recently catapulted into the limelight as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, where many are forced to work and study from home, making Zoom’s app more important and popular than ever.

However, this popularity only led to a higher degree of scrutiny of the app, where researchers have since discovered several vulnerabilities in the app that could result in both Windows and Mac computers being compromised. The first was discovered by a pair of researchers from Hacker Fantastic which found that a vulnerability in the Windows app could allow hackers to steal credentials.

The second vulnerability, discovered by Patrick Wardle, a former NSA hacker, allowed hackers to take advantage of the bug in which they could then take over a Mac computer, allowing them to install malware on the computer. There was another bug that when exploited, would also let the attacker control the webcam and microphone of the victim’s Mac computer.

Zoom has yet to respond to these claims so it is unclear if they are aware of these issues and are working on a fix, but like we said, the app seems to be under quite a bit of scrutiny these days. Just last week, it was discovered that the app was secretly sending data to Facebook without the user’s knowledge, although this was eventually patched with Zoom reassuring users that they are not selling user data.

