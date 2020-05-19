Apple Might Start Buying Older Shows For TV+ To Boost Its Catalogue

Apple is kind of late to the streaming game with its Apple TV+ service, but given the company’s considerable wealth, they have certainly spent a lot trying to attract a lot of talent to help them create original new shows for its service. However, it seems that it might not be enough where according to Bloomberg, Apple might start populating its TV+ service with older shows.

The report claims that Apple’s executives have been meeting up with various studios in Hollywood to discuss potentially licensing older content for TV+, and have since bought some TV shows and movies which we expect should eventually show up as available for streaming on the platform.

It is unclear as to what kind of shows we might be looking at, but if Apple can land some big names, it would be a pretty huge win. However, the downside to licensing is that when the license expires and isn’t renewed, users will be left without those shows to watch. We’ve seen this happen with Netflix where the company has lost some pretty big names like Friends to other networks.

It also means that the catalogue will forever be rotating due to new licenses or expired ones. This may or may not be a good thing, but for those who prefer a consistent catalogue of shows, then perhaps not.

