Office For The iPad To Get Trackpad Support Later This Year

Over the years, Apple has slowly been making inroads in transforming its iPad into a productivity powerhouse. Some of the recent changes include allowing users to use a mouse with a tablet, cursor support, and most recently, trackpad support with the launch of a new Magic Keyboard accessory.

The good news for those who are looking to make the switch to the iPad as a laptop replacement, it has been revealed that Microsoft is planning to introduce trackpad support for their Office apps on the iPad this year, or according to The Verge, by the fall of 2020. This means that when coupled with the Magic Keyboard or other compatible accessories, you’ll be able to use your iPad like a laptop.

Of course, there still needs to be work done on iPadOS before it can be considered a true laptop replacement. Multitasking is obviously a very different experience on the iPad compared to macOS, but Apple has been making some progress on that front. Also, what’s interesting about these changes is that it does give us a glimpse as to what the future could look like for Apple products.

The company has long been rumored to be considering making a switch to ARM-based chipsets for its Mac computers, so support for mouse and trackpad and multitasking on the iPad is like a sneak peek of that future.

