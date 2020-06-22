Apple’s ARM-Based Macs Could Be 50% Faster Than Intel Macs

At Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2020 event, the company could unveil their plans to eventually introduce ARM-based chipsets to their Mac computers. However, there is a legitimate concern as to how they might hold up against Intel’s processors which have been powering Mac computers for the past decade or so.

It turns out that we might not have to worry, in fact, it could be something to look forward to. This is because according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he believes that Apple’s ARM chipsets could result in Mac computers that might prove to be at least 50%, if not 100% faster than what Intel’s chipsets have to offer.

We have seen in the past in benchmarks of how Apple’s A-series of ARM chipsets have managed to outperform Intel chipsets used in the MacBook Air, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to hear these claims. That being said, performance is only one factor to consider when deciding whether or not to make the switch.

There will also be the issue of Apple compatibility where we’re sure that there will be apps that Mac users are used to that might not be compatible on ARM. In any case, take it with a grain of salt as we’ll probably have to wait for the actual release to get a better comparison. In the meantime, there have also been rumors suggesting that Apple might not announce new hardware at WWDC 2020, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t announce plans to eventually transition to ARM.

